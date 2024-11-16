Real Betis’ midfield injury crisis worsens as FIFA virus strikes USMNT star

Real Betis have turned around their fortunes in recent weeks, and they are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions. They have achieved this form while only having two fit defensive midfielders, although that number has now reduced to one.

William Carvalho has been out since September with an Achilles tendon rupture, while Marc Roca has been struggling with a problematic ankle injury too. Johnny Cardoso and Sergi Altimira had been the only fit pivots at Manuel Pellegrini’s disposal, but the former has now been struck down.

On Saturday, Betis confirmed that Cardoso suffered a moderate hamstring injury whilst playing for the United States earlier this week. According to El Chiringuito, he will out for 2-3 weeks because of this.

🟢🚨 Johnny Cardoso estará mínimo unas 2-3 semanas de baja tras lesionarse con Estados Unidos. ↪️ Sufre una lesión muscular de grado moderado en su bíceps femoral izquierdo. Altimira, el único pivote puro del primer equipo que Pellegrini tiene disponible. @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/AgyNzMNOwE — Gonzalo Tortosa (@GonzaloTortosa) November 16, 2024

At the very least, Cardoso will miss Betis’ matches against Valencia and Mlada Boleslav, while he could also miss out against Real Sociedad. However, Los Verdiblancos will hope that he is back sooner than expected.