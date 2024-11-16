Barcelona

“It used to be my career, now it’s my job” – Barcelona star reveals he is falling out of love with football

Over the last couple of years, Jules Kounde has developed into one of the best right-backs in world football – this is despite the fact that he is a natural central defender. He was moved out of position under previous Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, and he has gone on to make it his own.

However, Kounde understands that he still has much to work in the position, as he told “The Bridge” podcast (via Marca).

“Sometimes people don’t understand that we have our own criteria and goals in a game. I am the one who knows best what I am capable of doing in a field. In my case, when I play full-back I am judged for things that are not my strengths. I understand that I have changed positions and that requires other things. I’m working on it.

Kounde also opened up on his feelings on being a professional footballer. He admitted that he has gradually started to fall out of love with the game over the last few years, as other interests have came into his life.

“It’s difficult because I have a lot of interests. I want my family to be safe. I would also like to help others. I don’t see myself being a coach. But I see the player-coach relationships as very interesting. It’s too much stress. Being a coach is very complicated.

“I’d be lying if I told you that I like football as much as I used to. It used to be my career, now it’s my job. When I started, my life off the field was secondary.”

Football may only be a job now for Kounde, but it is one that he does excellently. He is a very valuable player for Barcelona, and he would surely continue to be so for many years to come.

