Inter Milan keen on 2025 move for Atletico Madrid forward

Throughout 2024, Angel Correa has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid. In particular, it has been clubs in Saudi Arabia that have insisted on his signing, although until now, he has remained where he is at the Metropolitano. However, that could change in 2025.

Correa is undoubtedly seen as Atleti’s fourth-choice striker, behind Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth. It’s a role that he appears to be content with, although there may be opportunities for him elsewhere in Europe.

According to reports from Italy (via ED), Inter Milan are keen on a move for Correa next summer, and they believe that a deal could be closed for less than €10m.

In January, it will be exactly 10 years since Correa moved to Atletico Madrid from San Lorenzo. He has been a top servant for Los Colchoneros, although it does seem inevitable that he will move on at some stage in the next 12-18 months.