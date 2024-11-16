“Incorrect” – Agent of Bayern Munich star denies agreement with Real Madrid

Earlier this week, it was reported that Alphonso Davies had turned down approaches from Barcelona and Bayern Munich as he has an “agreement” in place with Real Madrid, whom he is expected to enter into pre-contract talks with from the 2nd of January.

Real Madrid have been following Davies for many months with the goal of securing his services at the end of his Bayern Munich contract next July. Although it is expected that he will end up at the Santiago Bernabeu, his agent Nedal Huoseh has denied that there is already an agreement in place with Los Blancos, as per MD.

“Although the player has many options, we have not reached an agreement with any club. Any information that suggests otherwise is incorrect. A new contract with Bayern could also be an option.”

It remains to be seen how the Davies saga plays out over the coming months. Real Madrid are confident, but in football, you can never say never.