Girona dealt blow in bid to sign Real Madrid youngster as January exit is ruled out

Real Madrid’s injury crisis has left Carlo Ancelotti very short of options in the centre of defence. Eder Militao was struck down by a second ACL rupture in 15 months during last weekend’s victory over Osasuna, meaning that he joins David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni in the medical room.

It meant that Raul Asencio made his Real Madrid debut last weekend, and he impressed greatly. Ancelotti is expected to count on him as a starter until Tchouameni returns, but even when that happens, it’s expected that he will remain in and around the first team setup for the remainder of this season.

That is bad news for Girona and Celta Vigo, who had both been eyeing up a move for the 21-year-old during the upcoming winter transfer window. As per Marca, a deal in January has now been described as “impossible”.

Real Madrid are likely to consider selling Asencio next summer, although his value is now significantly higher than it was a few weeks ago. It’s also not ruled out that he stays in the first team for next season too, although that would surely only happen if no new centre-back is signed in 2025.