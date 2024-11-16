Florentino Perez moves Real Madrid away from prospect of January signings

Real Madrid are expected to have a very busy 2025 in the transfer market, with the expectation being that there could be at least four players added to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad before the 2025-26 season kicks off next August.

Ancelotti, as well as Real Madrid director Jose Angel Sanchez, are keen for additions to be made in January, although Relevo have revealed that these wishes are at odds with Florentino Perez. The club’s president is anticipating multiple big-name signings in 2025, but his idea is to prioritise moves being made in the summer, rather than mid-season.

If Real Madrid follow this route, it means that their first team squad will be significantly depleted for the remainder of this season. Ancelotti will already be without the services of Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal after they both suffered ACL injuries in the space of a few weeks, so he would have few defensive options to choose from if no one is signed in January.