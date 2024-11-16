Barcelona to welcome back key player from injury in next 2-3 weeks

Barcelona have been severely affected by injuries so far this season, although things are gradually getting better. During October, Hansi Flick was able to have long-term absentees Frenkie de Jong and Gavi back at his disposal, and soon, the same will be able to be said for Ronald Araujo.

Araujo has been out of action since suffering a high-grade hamstring tear during the Copa America in July, but he is now entering the final stages of his recovery. As per Sport, it will be decided in the coming days whether the Uruguayan defender has resume training with the group.

Ronald Araújo will soon return to train with the group, and on top of that, it looks like he'll accept Barcelona's renewal proposal. @ferrancorreas pic.twitter.com/SclHfIcfVz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 16, 2024

If he can, the expectation is that Araujo would be able to return to Barcelona’s matchday squads at the start of December. The trip to Mallorca (3rd) has been picked out as a possible return date, but if that is deemed too early, the home match against Real Betis four days later would be the idea.

Barcelona will be delighted upon Araujo’s return, as although he has not been a major miss this season (because of the exemplary form of Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi), his return is still excellent news.