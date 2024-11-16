Barcelona star set for return to action after month-long injury absence

Barcelona have struggled with injury problems this season, although things have started to gradually improve over the last few weeks. In October, the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo and Gavi made their returns, and in the next seven days, Eric Garcia should also make his comeback.

Garcia was injured during the warm-up before Barcelona’s 5-1 victory over Sevilla last month – initially, he was only expected to be out for approximately one week, but that has since turned into one month.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the 24-year-old, who was pictured training on Saturday morning. As per MD, Barcelona are expecting him to receive the medical green light in the build-up to next Saturday’s trip to Celta Vigo.

Recently, it was reported that Garcia will return to being a defensive option for Hansi Flick, who had previously utilised the Barcelona star as a makeshift midfielder due to the club’s injury crisis. His return comes at a good time in terms of adding depth, although with Ronald Araujo also returning soon, he may find it tough to add minutes over the coming weeks.