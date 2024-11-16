Barcelona intend to sell defender in 2025 following massive drop in prominence

Barcelona have been without the services of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen for almost the entirety of the 2024-25 season so far. The former tore his hamstring in July, while in Christensen’s case, he was forced to undergo surgery to address a niggling Achilles tendon injury soon after the opening day victory against Valencia.

Araujo is set to return in the next 2-3 weeks, and he will counted upon immediately by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick. However, the same cannot be said for Christensen, and Relevo say that the Danish defender will almost certainly be sold at some stage in 2025, whether that be in January or next summer.

Christensen has lost a lot of prominence during his injury absence, with Inigo Martinez having overtaken him in Flick’s thoughts. Furthermore, with a new centre-back already being sought, it means that the 28-year-old is not needed from next season onwards.

It’s noted that several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Christensen’s situation. Barcelona will hope to receive a significant fee for him, although it may not happen as his contract expires in 2026.