Barcelona defender to stay for 2025-26 season irrespective of contract situation

Barcelona have had a fantastic season up until now, despite their defeat to Real Sociedad last time out. Several players have stood out among Hansi Flick’s squad, and one of the most underrated has been Inigo Martinez, who has created a very sound partnership in the centre of defence alongside Pau Cubarsi, who is almost half his age.

Martinez had started the season as fourth-choice centre-back, but due to long-term injuries for Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, he has been afforded the opportunity to be a nailed-on starter – and it is one that he has taken with both hands.

As per Sport, Barcelona have been extremely impressed with Martinez this season, and as a result, it has been decided that he will not be leaving the club next summer. His current deal ends in June, and although he is on the way to triggering an automatic one-year extension, there is talk that he could be offered a fresh contract instead.

It makes complete sense for Barcelona to retain the services of Martinez for at least another 12 months. He has been fantastic in recent months, so his place in Flick’s squad is more than deserved.