Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid in race to sign defender next summer

In recent weeks, there has been plenty of speculation in Spain about the possibility of Jonathan Tah coming to La Liga from next season onwards. The Bayer Leverkusen defender is out of contract at the end of June, and he will almost certainly not sign an extension – it means that he will become available as a free agent next summer.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with Tah, and he is reportedly seen as a solution to their crippling defensive injury crisis. However, Sky Germany’s transfer journalist Florian Plettenburg (via Sport) have said that Los Blancos trail Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the race to sign the 28-year-old centre-back.

Real Madrid are very attentive to Tah’s situation, although they need to make up ground if they are serious about signing him. In the case of Barcelona, he would also be a very good signing, although they may find it tough to competitive financially with Bayern.