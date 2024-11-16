Aston Villa ahead of Manchester United in race to sign La Liga star with €80m release clause

Since Unai Emery has taken charge at Aston Villa, they have regular looked to La Liga in their search for new signings. Only one has arrived so far (Alex Moreno, signed from Real Betis) but that number could be added to in 2025.

According to CaughtOffside, Aston Villa are very interested in a move for Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet. The 24-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United, has five goals in 12 appearances this season.

As per the report, Aston Villa would prefer to look to do a favourable deal for Sancet, rather than playing his €80m release clause. However, Athletic are known for being tough negotiators, so it would not be easy to achieve this target, especially as the four-time capped Spain international is considered to be an indispensable player at San Mames.

It would be surprising if anyone were to tempt Sancet away from Athletic Club in 2025, as he appears well-settled in Bilbao. Furthermore, there is no obvious urge to sell as his contract runs for another seven-and-a-half years.