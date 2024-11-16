Arsenal and Newcastle United circling highly-rated La Liga pair

Alberto Moleiro has established himself as a top talent in La Liga over the last 15 months, and it is perhaps no surprise that interest has bee building in his services. During the summer, the likes of Liverpool and Inter Milan were linked with signing him, although in the end, no one was able to prise him away from Las Palmas. However, that could happen in 2025.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Newcastle United are both interested in the 21-year-old playmaker, and both clubs have already sent scouts to watch him in action over the last few weeks.

Moleiro isn’t the only highly-rated midfielder that Arsenal and Newcastle have scouted, as the report also states that Celta’s Williot Swedberg has also been assessed over the course of the season so far.

Las Palmas and Celta will both be aware that there would be unable to stop their players leaving if an acceptable offer arrived from the Premier League. However, they will surely hope to hold out until the end of next summer’s transfer window,