Antoine Griezmann to hold showdown contract talks with Atletico Madrid in 2025

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann is undoubtedly an Atletico Madrid legend. Across his two spells, which have consisted of eight years so far, he has become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, and he will hope to extend that record by the end of this season, which could end up being his final one at Los Colchoneros.

Over the last couple of years, Griezmann’s future has attracted considerable speculation. In 2024 alone, he has been strongly linked with moving to the MLS, which is where he intends to finish his playing career. Specifically, Los Angeles FC want to re-unite him with former France teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.

🚨🇫🇷 JUST IN: It is not yet certain that Antoine Griezmann will stay at Atlético Madrid next season. It will be a family matter, a personal decision. The MLS remains a possibility, with Los Angeles FC, showing interest in him. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/V3RkVIQfnY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 16, 2024

Understandably, Atleti want to retain Griezmann’s services for as long as possible, although his current deal only runs until 2026. With this in mind, Relevo have reported that showdown contract talks are planned between the two parties for next year, at which point a solution will be sought.

It’s unlikely that Griezmann would leave Atletico Madrid as a free agent, so if he does not intend to renew, a sale next summer is a strong possibility.