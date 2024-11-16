21-year-old Real Madrid star expected to make Champions League debut against Liverpool

Carlo Ancelotti has a massive selection headache ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Liverpool at the end of the month, which is a massive result in the grand scheme of things for the reigning European champions. Los Blancos have already lost twice in this season’s Champions League (vs Lille and AC Milan), and another defeat would spell the end of their hopes of qualifying inside the top 8 of the league phase.

Real Madrid will be without David Alaba and Eder Militao at Anfield, while the working theory is that Aurelien Tchouameni will also not return in time to make the trip. As much, it is expected that Raul Asencio would start alongside Antonio Rudiger, thus making his Champions League debut in the process, as per MD.

At right-back, Lucas Vazquez is also touch-and-go to take part, and if he loses his battle to be fit in time, Federico Valverde would be utilised as a makeshift right-back. It would not be an overly comfortable line-up posted by Real Madrid, of that there is no doubt.