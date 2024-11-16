“20 years of routine has saturated me” – Gerard Pique rules out returning to Barcelona in coaching role

Gerard Pique is undoubtedly a Barcelona icon, having played a significant part in their success since 2008, which is when he re-joined from Manchester United. In the last few days, he spoke on multiple aspects in relation to him and the club.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport), Pique reflected on his time playing under Pep Guardiola between 2008 and 2012.

“We had incredible talents, but the most extraordinary thing was the combination with Pep. We arrived together, me as a player and him as a coach. There were Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Busquets, all made at La Masia. We had always known each other and everything was natural. On a tactical and strategic level he is a genius, he knows how to read games, he gives you the necessary tools to attack and defend. And in the transmission of the motivational message he is unattainable, he kept our concentration high for years.”

Pique retired in 2022, and he now acts as CEO of Kings League. He spoke on the possibility of returning to football itself, although if he does, it would not be in a day-to-day role.

“Later, perhaps, I will return to football doing something different. I’m not interested in being a coach, 20 years of routine has saturated me. I needed to change. Many years between Manchester United and Barcelona, playing every three days, ends up making you saturated. I have beautiful memories, I was lucky and I won a lot and I fulfilled my dream as a child, to play at the Camp Nou.”