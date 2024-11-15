WATCH: Spain take early lead in Copenhagen courtesy of Mikel Oyarzabal

Spain know that victory over Denmark would ensure that their finish top of their UEFA Nations League group, and they are currently on course to achieve this after getting into an early lead in Copenhagen.

Luis de la Fuente is unable to call upon the services of captain Alvaro Morata from the start as he has only recently returned from a head injury, and this meant that a start for Mikel Oyarzabal in attack. It is he that has scored the opener, having been assisted by Villarreal’s Ayoze Perez.

🦸 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙖́𝙣 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝙮𝙖𝙧𝙯𝙖𝙗𝙖𝙡 ¡La gran presión español la finquita con un gran gesto el héroe de la Eurocopa 2024! #SeleccionRTVE 🔵 DIRECTO | @La1_tve y https://t.co/vZSpSX8rpM pic.twitter.com/nmfSAZ39Rk — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) November 15, 2024

🇩🇰-🇪🇸 Le pressing haut des Espagnols fonctionne et Mikel Oyarzabal trompe Kasper Schmeichel Suivez la rencontre sur L'Équipe live foot > https://t.co/mK0Cb23Chi#lequipeFOOT pic.twitter.com/K6XV1UHk1C — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) November 15, 2024

It is a dreadful defensive error from Denmark that has led to the opening goal. Mikel Merino collected the ball after a poor pass, and it eventually led to Perez playing in Oyarzabal to score past Kasper Schmeichel.

After a slow-ish start from the reigning Nations League champions, it is a deserved lead that they have now achieved. It remains to be seen whether Spain can hold out for another victory.