WATCH: Ayoze Perez nets as Spain double advantage over Denmark

Spain are well on course to assure themselves of first place in their UEFA Nations League group. La Roja needed to defeat Denmark to confirm themselves in this position, and they are on their way to going so, having gone 2-0 up in Copenhagen.

It was Mikel Oyarzabal that opened the scoring inside the first half in the Danish capital. For that goal, Ayoze Perez was the provider, and the Villarreal attacker has now got himself on the scoresheet.

It’s a very well-worked goal by Spain, although Denmark will not be happy with their defensive efforts. Dani Olmo collects the ball before turning and playing in Ayoze, who continues his fine start to the season with his second goal for La Roja.

Spain should be able to see the result out from here, and if so, it would be yet another victory for Luis de la Fuente’s all-conquering side. It would also mean that there is little significance on Monday’s fixture against Switzerland.

