Top centre-back more likely to head to Barcelona or Bayern Munich than Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is one of the most talked about names in European football curently, with a trio of Europe’s top clubs looking to sign him next summer. Tah has decided not to renew his contract with die Werkself, and will be able to sign for free from January onwards.

Bayern Munich made a move for him the summer, but could not agree on a transfer fee for Tah, causing the deal to collapse, while Barcelona also made a move for him late last summer. According to The Daily Briefing, they remain the two most likely options for Tah, ahead of Real Madrid. In recent weeks, he has emerged as a candidate to come in next summer, amid injuries and a lack of depth at centre-back.

Christian Falk has explained that if they move for him in January, that would increase their chances, as neither Bayern nor Barcelona will. However Falk highlights the importance of agent Pini Zahavi publicly saying Bayern still have a strong chance of signing him, and the Hansi Flick factor as key to placing both ahead of Real Madrid. Flick coincided with Tah at the German national team, and ‘absolutely loves’ Tah.

Recently it has been reported in Spain that Tah has been made Real Madrid’s top priority at centre-back for next summer, although some within the club would like to see them move in the winter transfer window. Tah, 28, was the starting centre-back for Germany at Euro 2024, and won the Bundesliga last season with Leverkusen.