Tensions revealed amongst Real Madrid staff – ‘If someone else did it, they’d be kicked off the bench’

Real Madrid are going through arguably the most difficult period of Carlo Ancelotti’s second spell in charge, and the poor results and pressure are taking their toll. Following reports of doubts in the methods of fitness coach Antonio Pintus, tensions between several members of the staff.

Previously it has been said that Real Madrid players were having doubts about Pintus’ methods, which have been praised plenty in the past, considering his methods to be old-fashioned and not tailored for footballers. This is something The Athletic have confirmed, and added that the dressing room does not appreciate the fact that Pintus is credited with their successes, but does not take responsibility for their failures – most pointedly their severe injury issues.

While things between Pintus and Ancelotti remain civil, Ancelotti has his doubts too. He installed his son-in-law Mino Fulco on the fitness team too, in order to strengthen relations between the coaches and those in charge of strength and conditioning, but a ‘general sense of mistrust’ still persists. There is also a wariness around Pintus, who has a close relationship with President Florentino Perez, and is considered his ‘right-hand man’.

Pintus is not the only one in the eye of the storm though. Coach Francesco Mauri generally takes training sessions with assistant Davide Ancelotti, and the pair have spent a long time working together, first meeting as kids. Mauri is the son of Giovanni Mauri, another coach with whom Carlo Ancelotti worked for many years, meaning the latter is like a father figure for Francesco Mauri.

Recent months have seen him become less popular though. Mauri has started a head coaching course, which has sewn doubts about where he sees his future, while his behaviour on the touchline has also upset others. “There have been things he has said and done on the bench that if someone else does, they would be kicked off the bench,” say The Athletic‘s sources. He has appeared irate and enraged on the touchline at times, and saying things that have upset Ancelotti. He has admitted that he can be temperamental, but feels it is part of his personality.

It had always been expected that Davide Ancelotti and Mauri would start their own coaching career after Carlo Ancelotti leaves the role at Real Madrid, with Davide as the head coach and Mauri as his assistant. Clearly recent events cast doubt on that idea. Davide has had multiple job offers while at Los Blancos. On a wider level, it is clear that all is not well at Valdebebas, as well as on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu.