Serie A midfielder confirms he was subject of summer interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

During the summer, Barcelona considered signing a defensive midfielder before it was ultimately decided that Marc Casado and Marc Bernal would be promoted from Barca Atletic instead. Piotr Zielinski was one player that they were linked with, and as it turns out, their interest was genuine.

Speaking to Kanal Sportowy (via MD), Zielinski himself has confirmed that he spoke to Barcelona, and also Atletico Madrid.

“There were clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid interested in me, and I also received specific requests from Barcelona. However, I love Italy. When I arrived at Napoli I immediately felt very comfortable and for this reason it would have been difficult for me to move to England.

“I could have thought about Spain, but my priority was to continue my career in Italy. Now I’m at Inter, but Napoli is still a great club and I would have loved to renew my contract there.”

Zielinksi would have been a fine pickup for Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, especially as a free agent. However, it was not to be for either club.