Real Madrid to offer new contract to breakthrough youngster

Eder Militao’s season-ending knee injury, suffered last weekend against Osasuna, has left Real Madrid seriously short of options in the centre-back department. Antonio Rudiger is the only senior player at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal for the time being, as Jesus Vallejo is not counted on.

Instead, Ancelotti has utilised Raul Asencio, who impressed on his debut in the match against Osasuna. The 21-year-old is expected to start alongside Rudiger for the time being, with Relevo saying that he will remain as part of the first team until after the international break at the very least.

Furthermore, Real Madrid are also working on offering a new contract to Asencio, whose current deal expires in 2026. His entourage have already spoken to club officials.

Extending Asencio’s stay does make sense for Real Madrid, even if he does not retain his first team status beyond the end of this season. He could end up being sold next summer, and signing a new contract would allow his value to increase in the transfer market.