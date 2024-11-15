Real Madrid “pushing to sign” Premier League starlet in January

Real Madrid are expected to move to sign a new central defender during the upcoming winter transfer window. Eder Militao’s season-ending ACL injury means that Carlo Ancelotti only has Antonio Rudiger as a senior option for the time being, with David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni also out for the next few weeks at least.

According to Football Insider (via CaughtOffside), one player that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. In particular, it is Davide Ancelotti that is believed to be pushing for Los Blancos to do a deal for the 22-year-old English defender, who would cost a considerable amount.

If Real Madrid do opt to pursue a move for Branthwaite in January, they are likely to face competition from Manchester United, who are long-term admirers of the young central defender. However, it won’t easy for either club to do a deal mid-season as Everton would demand more than usual.