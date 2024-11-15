Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti does not believe Castilla options are good enough

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has certainly been left much shorter in terms of resources than arguably any manager in the 21st century, with Los Blancos currently possessing two fit senior central defenders and no right-backs. It has left him with no choice but to turn to the academy.

After Lucas Vazquez went down injured against Osasuna, Fede Valverde was used as a right-back, while Castilla centre-back Raul Asencio made his controversial entrance with a fine performance and an assist for Jude Bellingham. It has led to others calling for more opportunities for the youngsters.

Recently 17-year-old Jesus Fortea and Loren Aguado have been training with the first team as potential right-back options. It looks as if Asencio will be given a chance until Aurelien Tchouameni is back from injury with no trust in Jesus Vallejo.

Mario Hermoso on #RealMadrid interest: "I am 29 years old, most of my career has been in Spain, I like La Liga football and being in your country makes everything easier. I can't close the door on returning to Spain." #ASRoma #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/XTV5hm9Fs3 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 15, 2024

However Ancelotti is still not convinced by the options at his disposal from La Fabrica, say Cadena SER. Aside from Asencio, Jacobo Ramon has also been in the frame to play in central defence, but has been waylaid by injuries. His view is that if he has to use the academy players he will, but he does not feel they are good enough to compete in crucial Champions League clashes, such as the one coming up against Liverpool.

He has let Real Madrid know that his belief is that they are in need of at least one signing in the winter transfer window, and has highlighted Aymeric Laporte as an option he would be delighted with – someone who can come in and perform from the off. Los Blancos will not make a large financial deal in January though.

Laporte has made it reasonably clear he would be open to a move to Real Madrid too, but the issue is that Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr have no intention of letting him go in the next transfer market. The operation is deemed too financially expensive, according to other reports. Their priority is Jonathan Tah, but it appears they are looking at him for the summer.