Real Madrid interested in 17-year-old midfielder impressing in Segunda

Real Madrid’s youth system has come under increased focus in recent weeks, as they look to their academy to cover for their string of injuries in the first team. It is an area they are looking to strengthen in the coming months, with Tenerife midfielder Aaron Martin the object of their attentions.

According to Relevo, Los Blancos are interested in Martin, who has been impressing in Segunda with the Canary Islanders, and so far this season has made 8 senior appearances, also registering his first goal. However Sevilla are currently the best-placed to sign the dimunitive midfielder.

He is not the only name they are looking at, with both Castilla and Real Madrid C in need of reinforcements due to injuries and promotions. Celta Vigo defender Javi Rodriguez was in their sights but has recently penned a new deal, while midfielders Diego Mendez of Leganes and Rayo Vallecano’s Naim are also players they are looking at.

Recently it has been stated that Carlo Ancelotti is not convinced by the academy options at his disposal, despite La Fabrica being regarded as one of the finest academies in Spain. They regularly produce footballers that go on to have successful careers, but rarely at Real Madrid.