Real Madrid have advantage over Liverpool in race to sign highly-rated French attacker

In recent years, Real Madrid are switched their transfer policy – they no longer aim to sign established stars that are already world class, as their idea is now being to attract younger players that can develop significantly whilst at the Santiago Bernabeu. One player that falls into this category is Rayan Cherki.

Cherki has been in Lyon’s first team set-up since he was 16, although he has failed to kick on as much as previously hoped during the last five years. Nevertheless, he remains a target for Europe’s elite, and according to L’Equipe (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool have enquired into the possibility of signing him in 2025.

It’s unknown whether Cherki would be interested in a move to Merseyside, but it is reported that if he were to leave Lyon, his preference would be to join Real Madrid.

Cherki certainly has the potential to be a world class attacker, but it’s also true that Real Madrid do not need him – they already have Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler as right-wing options.