Real Madrid bosses remain doubtful on Carlo Ancelotti as short-term replacement is lined up

It’s been a very challenging start to the season for Real Madrid, and after recent back-to-back defeats against Barcelona (0-4) and AC Milan (1-3), Carlo Ancelotti had been under significant pressure – he still is, despite last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna.

Diario AS say that Real Madrid’s hierarchy do have some doubts about Ancelotti’s continuity as head coach, despite the recent optimism of that Osasuna victory. The upcoming Champions League showdown against Liverpool is believed to be key for the Italian, who could end up being removed from his position in the coming weeks.

Should that happen, Xabi Alonso would be the firm favourite to replace him on a permanent basis. However, he will not leave Bayer Leverkusen until the end of the season, which means that Real Madrid would look for a short-term option. According to the report, Santiago Solari would be well-placed to take on that role if called upon.

Solari was previously caretaker manager of Real Madrid for four months between 2018 and 2019, so it is a role that he’d be comfortable with. Club bosses will hope that he is not needed, but it will depend on how things go in the coming weeks.