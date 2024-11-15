Luis de la Fuente eases injury fears for Spain pair after Denmark victory

On Friday, Spain made it four victories in a row in the UEFA Nations League as they defeated Denmark 2-1 in Copenhagen – it is a result that also ensures that La Roja will finish top of their group, irrespective of the outcome of Monday’s fixture against Switzerland.

It was another fine evening for Spain, although they did not have everything their own way. During the second half, Alex Baena and Martin Zubimendi were both forced off after taking blows, although head coach Luis de la Fuente has confirmed to TVE (via Marca) that neither injury is believed to be serious.

“We’re going to see how they evolve. Baena has had a problem with his ankle – it doesn’t seem like anything serious, but we’re going to see how he evolves. Zubimendi’s hip did not allow him to play on. The last game (vs Switzerland) allows us to refresh the team and that’s what we’re going to do.”

It is fortunate that Monday’s match against the Swiss is a dead rubber for Spain, as it will allow their big-hitters to be rested ahead of returning to their respective clubs.