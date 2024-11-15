Hansi Flick to consider using defender as makeshift attacker for Barcelona’s trip to Celta Vigo

Barcelona are facing a minor injury crisis ahead of their return to action after the international break. Hansi Flick will be without the services of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres for the trip to Celta Vigo next weekend, while he also may not be able to call up Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

As things stand, Barcelona only have four attack-minded options to choose from for the match at Balaidos: Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Pau Victor. Bearing this in mind, Flick may decide to make a bold call by playing Alejandro Balde in a more advanced position.

As per Sport, Flick is considering playing Balde as a left winger against Celta – it is a position that the 21-year-old is not completely unfamiliar with, as he played there during his time in La Masia. The likelihood is that this will only happen if Lewandowski cannot start, as Victor would likely start on the wing if the Polish striker is given the medical green light.

If Balde is played on the wing, Gerard Martin would slot in at left-back – the youngster has flattered to deceive when called upon by Flick this season, so it could be a risky ploy for Barcelona, especially at a place like Balaidos where they have struggled in the past.