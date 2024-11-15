Girona struck by FIFA virus as midfielder suffers muscular injury whilst on international duty

Girona have had a very challenging season up until now, and it hasn’t been helped by a plaguing injury crisis. Michel Sanchez has regularly been without several important players, and despite the fact that he will recover the likes of Viktor Tsygankov and Ivan Martin after the international break, he has a new woe to contend with.

As per Diario AS, Yangel Herrera suffered a muscular injury during the opening stages of Venezuela’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Brazil on Thursday. According to the report, the problem is not believed to be overly serious, but it is enough that he will soon return to Girona for further tests.

Herrera has already missed a portion of the season because of a previous injury, and he appears to be set for another spell of the sidelines. Girona cannot afford to keep having these problems, otherwise they will struggle to turn things around in the coming weeks and months.