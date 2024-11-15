Four wins in a row for Spain after narrow victory over Denmark in Copenhagen

Spain have secured top spot in their UEFA Nations League group after a fourth win in a row in the competition, which came about with a 2-1 win over Denmark in Copenhagen.

La Roja knew that a victory was needed to ensure that they would be seeded for the upcoming quarter-final draw, and they were on their way in the early stages courtesy of Mikel Oyarzabal. Ayoze Perez played a fine ball into the Real Sociedad attacker, and he fired past Kasper Schmeichel from close range.

Spain doubled their lead just before the hour mark, and it was Ayoze that went from provider to scorer. Dani Olmo played him in behind the Denmark defence, and he made no mistake for his second La Roja goal.

Gustav Isaksen scored late on for the hosts, but it was not enough to deny Spain a fourth consecutive victory. The result also means that Monday’s match against Switzerland is a dead rubber for Luis de la Fuente’s side.