Former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur forward making six-figure salary in oil business

Perhaps the very first player to be given the odious comparison with Lionel Messi, Giovani dos Santos was the golden child of the Barcelona academy when he came through the system. At the age of just 31 though, he had already hung up his boots.

Dos Santos enjoyed a good career, playing at Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town, Racing Santander, Mallorca, Villarreal, LA Galaxy and America in Mexico. He also earned 106 caps for El Tri, winning an Olympic gold medal in 2012 at the London Olympics too. However he has not rested on his laurels since retirement.

According to Claro Sports (via Marca), dos Santos is now involved in the petrochemical business, and is making his money as an investor in oil. He is an investor in Procura Mexico, a subsidiary of Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), and is earning an estimated salary of betwen $400-500k (€378-473k). He also has a luxury car business, which buys and sells esteemed models.

PEMEX are the state-owned Mexican petroleum company, who are reportedly the seventh-most polluting company in the world. As of 2023, they had assets valued at €129b, and are the second-largest oil company in Latin America.