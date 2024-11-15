Ex-Atletico Madrid defender refuses to rule out Real Madrid move – ‘It is an honour’

Former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso has recently been linked with Real Madrid, as they face significant issues in their backline, following season-ending injuries to Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal. The Roma centre-back did not exactly back away from the rumours.

Hermoso spent five years at the Metropolitano, and left this past summer at the end of his contract, joining Roma late on in the transfer window. The 29-year-old has been suggested as a potential option for Los Blancos in the January transfer market though.

“Yes, yes. I have read it. Many friends have passed it on to me. It has happened in several transfer markets. Whenever you are associated with great teams it is an honour. I was in his youth team and I am grateful for everything he contributed to my training.”

“I am 29 years old, most of my career has been in Spain, I like La Liga football and being in your country makes everything easier. I can’t close the door on returning to Spain.”

🇪🇸🇦🇷 Mario Hermoso: “I’ve always had a great relationship with Simeone, both personally and professionally.”@diarioas pic.twitter.com/DovWHhXCRP — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 15, 2024

Recent weeks have seen plenty of debate surrounding Real Madrid’s academy and the lack of opportunities given to La Fabrica products, something Hermoso has experience of.

“It happened to me. I couldn’t have continuity in the first team, but that allowed me to go to Espanyol and I am very proud of my time in Barcelona. I gave everything I had and they gave me everything. I will always have spectacular memories and I have felt very loved. In Madrid there are kids in the quarry with great potential. I hope they can take advantage of the opportunity if they have it,” he told Diario AS.

Recent summers have seen Real Madrid prefer to sell their best academy products, including a buyback clause or a way of bringing them back, rather than promoting them to the first team. Carlo Ancelotti looks as if he will be forced to rely on Raul Asencio for at least a few games before Aurelien Tchouameni returns from injury.