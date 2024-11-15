“Everything went well” – Barcelona starlet reflects on making senior debut for Spain

Spain’s match against Denmark on Friday, which ended in a 2-1 victory for La Roja, was a very special occasion for Marc Casado. The 21-year-old midfielder, who has made a fantastic start to the season with Barcelona, made his senior debut as a second half substitute in Copenhagen, replacing the injured Martin Zubimendi.

Speaking after the match (via MD), Casado reflected on the glorious moment of making his first appearance for La Roja.

“I feel a lot of satisfaction. In moments like this you remember the people who have accompanied you along the way, the family and friends who have helped me so much. I’m very happy. Everything went well – the victory, securing first place in the group, and on top of that, the debut. Everything was perfect.”

Casado’s debut was well-deserved, as he has been one of the most in-form Spanish midfielders in recent months. He should have the opportunity to make his second appearance on Monday when Spain host Switzerland – he could even earn a start, especially when Zubimendi unlikely to play.