Espanyol manager responds to rumours that Raul de Tomas has offered himself to club

Raul de Tomas was one of the more coveted strikers in Europe as little as two years ago, but his exit from Espanyol and return to Rayo Vallecano have not gone as planned. At one point in contention to go to the 2022 World Cup with Spain, ‘RDT’ has become a bit-part player in Vallecas.

This week it was reported that de Tomas had offered himself to Los Pericos, where he had fallen out with manager Diego Martinez. They offloaded him to Rayo outside of the transfer window in an €11m deal, but after spending four months on the sidelines, unregistered, he has not been the same since.

So far in La Liga, de Tomas is yet to appear for Inigo Perez, registering twice against lower-league opposition San Tirso in the Copa del Rey. Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez has noted that de Tomas can be a difference-maker – if he wants to be.

“RDT, if he’s at his level, he’s a differential player… If he wants to compete. He’s a different striker. But I don’t have any evidence that he’s offered himself to the club. We don’t know anything about it.”

He also spoke to Espanyol’s current position on Catalunya Radio, with Los Pericos sitting in the relegation zone on goal difference.

“I don’t want to sell smoke or stories. If we want to stay in Primera, we have to raise the level. Everyone: not just the strikers. We know it will be a long and complicated year. Improving defensively is a priority, but we have had a complicated schedule and the goals conceded are inflated by the schedule we’ve had as visitors: we’ve played at Madrid, Barca, Atletico… Also San Mames and the Villamarin… ”

“Just like last year we knew it would be difficult to go up, now we know that we will also have to fight to stay up.”

Gonzalez’s side secured a valuable point away at the Metropolitano, as well as threatening upsets against Real Madrid and Barcelona. Their schedule is not exactly easy next either though, with Girona, Celta Vigo, Getafe and Osasuna all around the corner, none of which will be comfortable fixtures.