Barcelona star ruled out of Spain-Denmark clash in Nations League with two others

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has left Pau Cubarsi out of his squad to face Denmark on Friday night in the Nations League, as is the case for Osasuna’s on loan winger Bryan Zaragoza. Neither will take part at Parken in Copenhagen.

The Danish side will seeking revenge for their defeat in Iberia, but with Lamine Yamal already ruled out, a second Barcelona star will miss the match. Aston Villa’s Pau Torres was sent home with muscular discomfort, and while de la Fuente had called up Cubarsi to replace him, he will continue recovering from the nine stitches in his face on over the weekend. Sport say he is in contention for the clash against Switzerland in Tenerife.

Koundé was on the bench against Espanyol, not for rotation but as a new punishment. He was one minute late for the technical talk before the game. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 15, 2024

De la Fuente had initially said that it was not worth calling up Cubarsi, before Torres’ injury, but the 17-year-old will get a rest anyway. Meanwhile Zaragoza and Bryan Gil have also been left out of the squad, as he is only allowed to include 12 players on the bench, and called up a 26-man squad. Spain are already qualified for the final stages of the Nations League, but are hoping to secure top seeding.