Barcelona star on three strikes with Hansi Flick – has been dropped on all three occasions

Barcelona star Jules Kounde has been praised almost universally this season, most recently for providing three assists in one match against Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League. Manager Hansi Flick has also told the media that he has ‘never had a player like him’, but that has not stopped the Frenchman from getting on the wrong side of Flick.

Famously Kounde was dropped against Alaves for being late to their pre-match meeting, with Hector Fort starting instead. On that occasion, he was four minutes late, but Diario AS explain that the first time it happened was during preseason. ‘Today, you do not start’, Flick told Kounde in front of a shocked Barcelona team.

Ronald Araújo could be back for the Celta Vigo game on November 23rd. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 15, 2024

Many believed that Fort’s presence during the Barcelona derby against Espanyol was down to rotation, but seemingly that too was due to his lateness. On that occasion, he was just a minute late. “When I say 13:30, it’s not 13:29 nor 13:31 either,” Flick said on that occasion.

Flick is certainly keen to send his message, and it appears Kounde will sit on the bench until he gets it. Kounde benefits from his form being so strong this season and a lack of options – some of the midfield players will be able to explain just how intense the competition for places. It is a sign of Flick’s strict disciplinary code, even if the narrative has been about how personable he is.