Barcelona facing major call over Robert Lewandowski replacement – preferred target will move in 2025

Barcelona know that sooner rather later, they will need to sign a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. After the signing of Vitor Roque did not work out, the Blaugrana are now looking ahead to the coming summer markets.

According to Sport, it has left the Blaugrana Sporting Director Deco with a difficult choice. While the dream signing for President Joan Laporta may be Erling Haaland, the preferred option is Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. He is all but certain to leave Portugal next year, and will be available for between €60-70m, a price the Catalan giants feel is more than value for a top striker.

However the question mark is over Lewandowski. The Polish striker has been in fine form this season, and has stated his desire to remain at the top level for several more years to come. His contract is likely to be automatically extended for next season, and understanding what his intentions are will be key to the Gyokeres decision.

If they do not go for him, the concern is that they will be unable to find another forward of the same quality for a similar price in the following summers. Depending on how Lewandowski does in the second half of the season, that could also bring forward the decision. It seems unlikely Gyokeres would be willing to share the spotlight with Lewandowski.

Previous reports have stated that Deco is keen to bring in another forward in the summer, to lessen the burden on Lewandowski’s ageing legs. The likes of Lille’s Jonathan David, who is out of contract next year, have been suggested as a cheaper recruit, than a larger addition to lead the line for the coming years.