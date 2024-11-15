Barcelona and Manchester United rejected by Alphonso Davies, Real Madrid move on the cards for 2025

Alphonso Davies will be a player to watch in 2025, as he appears set to move away from Bayern Munich. He has yet to sign a new contract with the Bavarians, and it is almost certain that he will not do so before his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Unsurprisingly, several clubs are monitoring Davies’ situation. Barcelona are one of them, and according to Marca, they recently approached the Canadian defender’s entourage in regards to a possible contract agreement. However, they were turned down, and the same happened to Manchester United.

Davies’ mind has been made up for months – he only wants to join Real Madrid. Club bosses at the Santiago Bernabeu are aware of this, and their intention is to reach a pre-contract agreement from the 2nd of January.

Real Madrid have been on top of the Davies situation for many months, and they fully expect to finally secure his signature in 2025. He would be a magnificent signing, especially when taking into account Ferland Mendy’s drop in prominence since the start of the season.