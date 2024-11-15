Alphonso Davies receives fresh contract offer from Bayern Munich – player open to staying

Real Madrid are believed to be closing in on the signature of Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract next summer, and can sign a pre-contract with Los Blancos in January. However Bayern Munich continue in their attempts to retain the 24-year-old.

According to The Daily Briefing, Davies has been heard telling other members of the Bayern dressing room that he has a fresh contract offer on the table from Bayern Munich. Christian Falk explains that he is now waiting for a fresh response from Real Madrid, and presumably an increased offer.

However it is noted that Real Madrid remain favourites, even if ‘Davies would like to stay Bayern’, which is not to say he does not want to join the Spanish giants. Manchester United are interested, but yet to open talks, while Los Blancos are not being exact in their numbers in their offer as Bayern, and if the Bavarians offer (including signing bonus) exceeds that of Real Madrid, then that could make him reconsider.

In Spain, it has been reported that Real Madrid believe that the deal for Davies is all but done, and it does look as if Bayern have more work to do in order to convince the left-back to stay. It does not help that relations between Bayern and Davies have become strained during negotiations – they appear to be negotiating directly with the player himself.