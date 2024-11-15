21-year-old right-back attracting interest from Aston Villa, Brighton and Manchester City

Espanyol are going through a tough period, with doubts about their financial situation, as they sit in the relegation zone. One of the reasons for optimism has been the adaptation of right-back Omar El Hilali to first division football though.

The 21-year-old came through the academy in Cornella, and last season made the right-back spot his own as Espanyol earned promotion. This season he has not blinked, and MD have revealed that he is attracting interest from Premier League giants Manchester City, Aston Villa and Brighton. The Morocco international has a contract until 2027, but a relatively affordable release clause of €15m, should any of those sides want to take a risk on him.

It seems unlikely that they would be willing to negotiate that fee, after they held out for Joan Garcia’s €30m release clause last summer from Arsenal. Los Pericos may be required to sell in either January or next summer though, in order to boost their accounts, but they will prioritise staying up this season first. El Hilali has made 13 appearances for Espanyol this season, starting every Liga game and coming on in the Copa del Rey.