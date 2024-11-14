WATCH: Barcelona’s Raphinha takes form on to international stage as he scores sublime free-kick for Brazil

Raphinha has been in sublime form for Barcelona this season, having amassed 12 goals and eight assists in only 17 club appearances – which is a quite remarkable return. He’s in an excellent moment, and that has continued on to the international stage.

During the previous international break in October, Raphinha scored twice during Brazil’s 4-0 victory over Peru in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. On Thursday, during the Selecao’s latest match against Venezuela, he was again on the scoresheet – this time, it was in fantastic fashion as he netted a free-kick from 20 yards out.

RAPHINHA'S JUST SCORED A BEAUTIFUL FREE KICK FOR BRAZIL THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/qkZtzL3cPs — Berneese (@the_berneese_) November 14, 2024

Érase una vez un hombre inspirado. 𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐇𝐀 𝐋𝐄 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐎. ⚽️🌟🇧🇷#EliminatoriasSudamericanas#LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/Gm34Jp4ZmC — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) November 14, 2024

It’s inch-perfect placement from Raphinha, and it perfectly sums up where he is right now as a footballer. He’s at the top of his game, and it’s Barcelona and Brazil that are both benefitting from this.

Barcelona will be very pleased to see that Raphinha has scored again, although they will be more concerned about any possible injury that he could pick up whilst playing for Brazil.