Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona’s Raphinha takes form on to international stage as he scores sublime free-kick for Brazil

Raphinha has been in sublime form for Barcelona this season, having amassed 12 goals and eight assists in only 17 club appearances – which is a quite remarkable return. He’s in an excellent moment, and that has continued on to the international stage.

During the previous international break in October, Raphinha scored twice during Brazil’s 4-0 victory over Peru in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. On Thursday, during the Selecao’s latest match against Venezuela, he was again on the scoresheet – this time, it was in fantastic fashion as he netted a free-kick from 20 yards out.

It’s inch-perfect placement from Raphinha, and it perfectly sums up where he is right now as a footballer. He’s at the top of his game, and it’s Barcelona and Brazil that are both benefitting from this.

Barcelona will be very pleased to see that Raphinha has scored again, although they will be more concerned about any possible injury that he could pick up whilst playing for Brazil.

Posted by

Tags 2026 World Cup Barcelona Brazil Raphinha Venezuela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News