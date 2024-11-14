Sevilla have financial leeway to spend in January, two signings planned by Victor Orta

After the summer transfer window closed at the end of August, Sevilla sold Lucas Ocampos to Mexican side Monterrey de Rayados. It turns out that this deal will prove to be very beneficial in the build-up to the market re-opening in January.

As per Relevo, it is estimated that Sevilla brought in a total of €12-13m from Ocampos’ departure, in terms of both transfer fee and saved wages. Because of this, they have the financial leeway to make signings during the winter, and two additions to Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s squad are being targeted.

The primary aim of Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta is to sign a new winger, as the departure of Ocampos and long-term injury to Chidera Ejuke means that Los Nervionenses are struggling in this department. On top of this, a striker is also wanted, as scoring goals has been a problem so far this season.

It remains to be seen whether Sevilla manage to achieve these goals in January, but if so, it could set them up well for a strong second half of the season.