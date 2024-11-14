Sergio Ramos offers himself to Real Madrid for sensational return amid injury woes

Sergio Ramos might be 38 years of age, but he wants you to know that he is in perfect physical condition. That much has become clear by the Instagram videos that the former Real Madrid defender has been posting in recent days, one of which was timed just after Eder Militao was ruled out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament.

The veteran Spain centre-back has been a free agent since leaving Sevilla in July, and has not retired, waiting for the right opportunity to appear. The videos were no coincidence though, and El Chiringuito say that Ramos has offered himself to provide cover for Los Blancos’ injuries in defence. An offer that has been rejected by Real Madrid.

❌ "RAMOS se ha OFRECIDO al MADRID y le han dicho que NO". 🗞️ La EXCLUSIVA de @JuanfeSanzPerez, en la portada de @elchiringuitotv. La presenta @gorkagrn. pic.twitter.com/cuPpDx6QPd — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 14, 2024

Over the weekend it was reported that Los Blancos had no intention of bringing Ramos back to the Santiago Bernabeu. They will look for a more long-term solution in the middle of defence, and relations remain strained after he left in 2021 under a cloud. It looks as if, in contrast to Sevilla, there will be no last romantic hurrah for Ramos.