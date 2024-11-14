Real Sociedad forced to play Copa del Rey tie during international break because of fixture congestion

Last month, Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey first round tie against Jove Espanol had to be postponed because of adverse weather conditions caused by Storm DANA. Because of the Basque club’s intense fixture schedule in the coming weeks, they will be forced to play the re-arranged fixture sooner than they wanted.

Recently, it was decided that Jove-La Real would be played next Thursday (21st November), despite the fact that the La Liga side would be drastically weakened because their international players would only be returning the day prior. The club appealed, but as per Diario AS, the National Committee of Second Instance for Professional and Non-Professional Competitions of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have dismissed it.

It’s a headache for Real Sociedad, although they should still have more than enough firepower to see off Jove next week even if they cannot call upon any of their international players. However, it will be a headache ahead of the Basque derby against Athletic Club, which will be played at San Mames three days later (24th).