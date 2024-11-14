Real Madrid see positive turn in David Alaba – two defenders could return in three weeks

Real Madrid have been beset by injuries in defence this season, but have been brought positive updates that could change the panorama somewhat. Both Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba could be back before they were initially expected.

According to Marca, Vazquez’s hamstring problem is not as serious as first thought. Los Blancos have been left without a specialist right-back after he was ruled out for a month, but he is now aiming to be back for their game against Liverpoool on the 27th of November, in two weeks time.

As the talk around the January transfer window grows in noise, and more demands for a central defender or a right-back grow, one key to their planning for the next transfer market is the fitness of David Alaba. The Austrian is coming back from a knee problem that cost him two operations and so far 11 months out. Alaba was feeling down about his consistent issues, but it looks as if his healing is finally picking up the pace.

For some time, he has not been given a recovery date, but now the same source say he is on the up, and finally is working without pain in his knee. Alaba has been increasing the intensity of his training sessions over the last few days, and it is predicted that he could be given the green light to return to full training in the month of December.

When he returns to the pitch of course is another matter, after what will likely be a year out. If the 32-year-old returns to his old self in early 2025, then Real Madrid may decide to avoid going for another central defender in January, but it is impossible to know whether that will be the case. Los Blancos will naturally want to be especially careful with Alaba too, given the severity of his injury, his age, and the recent re-injury of Eder Militao.