Real Madrid managerial target to leave current club, tipped to succeed Carlo Ancelotti next summer

Carlo Ancelotti has been under significant pressure at Real Madrid in recent weeks, following a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season by the reigning La Liga and European champions. He is under contract until 2026, but there is a chance that his services are dispensed with before then.

If Ancelotti were to leave, Xabi Alonso would be the hot favourite to succeed him. The former Galactico led Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title last season, and although this season has been a struggle, he is still the top target for Real Madrid bosses – including president Florentino Perez.

Alonso could end up at Real Madrid as early as next summer, as Eurosport have reported that he is set to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season – this is despite having a contract until 2026, like Ancelotti at Los Blancos. Furthermore, Spanish defender Alejandro Grimaldo is also expected to join him at the exit door.

It remains to be seen how Alonso’s situation plays out in 2025, but he will almost certainly become Real Madrid manager at some stage. For now, it looks like it’ll be sooner rather than later.