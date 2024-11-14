Real Madrid make defender wanted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona top priority

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah will be one of three stars to leave the club next summer, after nearly sealing a move to Bayern Munich in the summer. He will have his pick of top European clubs, with his contract expiring in the summer, and other clubs able to sign a precontract in January.

After reportedly ruling out a move to Serie A, Tah has Bayern, Barcelona and Real Madrid all competing for his signature. Despite reports that Leverkusen would consider a €15m offer for the 28-year-old, they would rather hold onto him for the rest of the season, and will try to do so.

Agent Pini Zahavi has recently said that Bayern have an excellent chance of signing Tah, and they looked poised to try and do so as well. Meanwhile Real Madrid have made him their top priority for next summer, as they look to compensate for major injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, as well as the exit of Nacho Fernandez. Tah’s experience and the economic cost of the deal and quality.

Barcelona are also in conversations, claim Diario AS, despite Sporting Director Deco cooling links between the two. Their information is that the Catalans are part of a fierce battle for the Germany defender, and they have two main claims to Tah’s preference. The first is their relationship with Zahavi, which has always been strong with President Joan Laporta, and he also has clients Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski at the club – it is pointed out that he also represents Alaba. Meanwhile Flick’s presence, who managed him for Germany, is another card to play for the Blaugrana.

It seems unlikely that Barcelona will be able to match the offers of Bayern and Real Madrid. For Tah, the decisive point may be the role he is projected for. None of the trio are likely to guarantee him a starting spot, with quality defenders at all three. At 28 years of age, Tah is likely looking at his last major contract too.