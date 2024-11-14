Real Betis establish three-man shortlist to strengthen central defensive options

Real Betis are keen to strengthen in the centre-back department next summer. Currently, head coach Manuel Pellegrini has the options of Natan, Diego Llorente, Marc Bartra and youngster Nobel Mendy, although the former is only on loan from Napoli (although they do have a buy option).

According to ED, a three-man shortlist has already been established by Betis’ sporting department, which is headed up by sporting director Manu Fajardo. Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson is well-liked, while the options of Sebastian Boselli (River Plate) and Martin Vitik (Slavia Prague) are also being considered.

Vitik is perhaps the most exciting of the trio, and Betis may be able to secure a favourable deal if he is targeted – his Slavia contract expires in 2026, so he could be available for a reduced price next summer.

It remains to be seen who Betis go for, although there is plenty of time to go in their search. Club officials will be determined to sign the right player, no matter how long it takes.