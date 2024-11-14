Real Madrid star aware that he won’t play in natural position again for the foreseeable future

Real Madrid’s injury crisis got much worse last season because of Eder Militao’s second ACL rupture in 15 months. The Brazilian defender will not play again this season, and it means that until David Alaba returns from a similar blow, Carlo Ancelotti has Antonio Rudiger as his one and only senior centre-back option (because Jesus Vallejo is not counted on).

However, Ancelotti should have Aurelien Tchouameni back from injury at the end of this month, and if so, he will be played as a central defender for the foreseeable future. Marca say that the French midfielder has begun to accept this, despite his well-known disdain of playing in defence.

Tchouameni will be a first-choice central defender until Alaba returns from his own ACL injury, which could happen in December. It means that Eduardo Camavinga will be a nailed starter for Real Madrid in the coming months, while there should also be more opportunities for Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos.